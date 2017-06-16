Although we taped this just before ballots went out for this year’s Emmy nomination voting, the conversation became fierce between Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil and myself as we debated the contenders for Best Comedy Series Actor and Actress. Of course, the big question is whether Veep’s Julia Louis-

Dreyfus can make Emmy history by winning a sixth consecutive Best Actress in a Comedy Series statuette, something that has never been achieved. There are plenty of choices that could spoil this potential feat, but who can count her out with the season her show is having? On the Actor side, the big question is whether Jeffrey Tambor can repeat for a third year for his moving and funny transgender character on Transparent. We talk (or truthfully fight) about it all, with an emphasis on the ladies. Watch our chat above.