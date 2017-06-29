The Television Academy has set Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore to announce the nominees for the 69th annual Emmy Awards next month.

Here is the release:

The Television Academy announced today that Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore will present the nominations for the 69th Emmy® Awards from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center on Thursday, July 13, at 8:30 AM PT /11:30 AM ET.

Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington will join Chlumsky and Moore at the nominations ceremony, which will stream live on Emmys.com.

“It has been an extraordinary year for television. The industry has never been more dynamic or inventive, and storytellers and content creators have never been more prolific,” said Washington. “We are thrilled to have these two talented and respected performers join us in launching another exciting Emmy season.”

Chlumsky currently stars as Amy Brookheimer in HBO’s critically acclaimed comedy series Veep. The role has earned her four back-to-back Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She is also set to star in the fourth and final season of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Chlumsky appeared in the 2015 film The End of the Tour and had a guest-starring role in NBC’s Hannibal.

Moore has been tapped to star as the lead in S.W.A.T., scheduled to premiere on CBS in November. In one of his most notable roles,

Moore starred as Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds for 11 seasons. He was also a series regular for eight years on The Young and the Restless, which earned him a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series along with two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

Veteran awards show producer Bob Bain will produce the nominations ceremony for the second consecutive year.

The 69th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, September 17, (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on CBS. Stephen Colbert will serve as host. The 69th Emmy Awards is produced by White Cherry Entertainment. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are executive producers; Weiss is director; and Chris Licht, executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is a producer.