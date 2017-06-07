Emmy nomination voting opens on Monday and in honor of that Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil and I are engaging in another series of our prediction smackdowns. Starting it off today we tackle the fiercely competitive

Drama Series category, the most hotly contested in years with several new series vying for the crown , including that very Netflix entry called , yes, The Crown. Along with that there are several other hot new contenders threatening to shake up this particular race including Netflix’s Stranger Things, HBO’s Westworld, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Starz’ American Gods, and a rare hot prospect from one of the big four commercial networks who have been largely AWOL from this category for

years, NBC’s This Is Us. And that’s just scratching the surface as Tom and I survey the landscape that includes several veteran shows aiming to return to the contest, and throw some punches at each other in trying to figure out who the new big winner could be since Game Of Thrones , Drama Series champ for the past two seasons is out of the race this time around. To watch just click on the link above.