EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski is joining the Amy Schumer-starring comedy I Feel Pretty, which will mark the directorial debut of successful screenwriters Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. The project, which begins shooting next month in Boston, is being distributed by STXfilms.

Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG and Mary Viola will produce I Feel Pretty with Voltage Pictures’ Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam and Nicolas Chartier. Schumer also will produce. Kevin Kane, a frequent collaborator of Schumer’s, will co-produce. Jonathan Deckter will executive produce for Voltage.

In the comedy, an ordinary woman (Schumer) who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall suddenly believing she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

Ratajkowski, who had her first major film role in David Fincher’s Gone Girl, is in production alongside Aaron Paul on the thriller Welcome Home from director George Ratliff and Voltage Pictures. She most recently was in Joe Swanberg’s anthology series Easy for Netflix.

Her upcoming films include Cruise, written and directed by Rob Siegel (The Wrestler); Anthony Byrne’s psychological thriller In Darkness; and the thriller-romance Lying & Stealing opposite Theo James.

She is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Bloom Hergott.