BREAKING: Paramount Pictures chairman Jim Gianopulos has upped Elizabeth Raposo to President of Production. She will report to Marc Evans, Paramount’s Film Group President. Raposo has been at Paramount since 2005, as Director of Development. She has experience in the studio’s franchises, having worked on Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Jack Reacher films. She has also overseen the production on Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and the JJ Abrams pic Super 8. This might indicate that Gianopulos will give the incumbent team a chance, the one he inherited when he replaced the late Brad Grey as chairman. Paramount just added Brian Robbins to head the new Paramount Players division, but speculation has quieted down that the studio would look for a superstar picture picker, after Paramount had courted Mike De Luca to join the studio in a new job — above Evans and under Gianopulos — where he would basically would have been charged with overseeing the movie slate for a studio in desperate need of new IP. De Luca turned down the offer and recent speculation has been that Evans might have no one between him and Gianopulos, and that he will get some rope to prove himself as Paramount tries to better its fortunes under new management and a stronger commitment of production resources from parent company Viacom.

Said Evans: “Elizabeth is among the very best executives working in production today, with a depth of experience across every genre of live-action filmmaking. I am very excited to see her take on this new role.”

Said Raposo: “It’s an honor to take on the role of President of Production, and work alongside this terrific team,” said Raposo. “I am excited about the future of the studio under the leadership and vision of Jim Gianopulos and Marc Evans.”

Raposo previously was development director for Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures, where she worked on films that included The Fountain, The Wrestler and Black Swan. Before that she worked on the desks of Rick Kurtzman and Kevin Huvane at CAA.