EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Gillies, who stars in CW’s upcoming Dynasty reboot, has been cast in the Untitled Arizona Project, a comedy film directed by Jonathan Watson.

The film follows a residential real estate agent, Cassie, whose life is turned upside down when she’s kidnapped by Sonny after he witnesses him impulsively throw her boss over a balcony. Gillies will play Kelsey who on the surface you might think she’s not the deepest creature, however she’s a gritty, and a wondrous piece of work when she’s cornered.

Luke Del Tredici wrote the screenplay while Danny McBride is producing the project with Brandon James, David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, Ryan Friedkin, and Gino Falsetto.

Gillies last starred as Denis Leary’s daughter in FX’s short-lives series Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll and was a series regular on Nickelodeon’s Victorious. She’s repped by Paradigm, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham.