Eleanor Tomlinson has joined the Wash Westmoreland-directed biopic Colette, starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West. Co-written by Westmoreland and the late Richard Glatzer with revisions by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the film follows Gabrielle Sidonie Colette (Knightley), whose husband, the charismatic egomaniacal writer Willy (West), permits Colette to write her novels using his name. The phenomenal success of her Claudine novel series makes Willy a famous writer and the lack of recognition for her work begins to gnaw on Colette and their marriage starts to fall apart. Pamela Koffler, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Christine Vachon, Michel Litvak and Gary Michael Walters are producing the project. Currently, Tomlinson can be seen as Demelza Poldark on BBC One’s series Poldark, and next in film Loving Vincent from directors Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman. She’s repped by Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK, as well as Omni Artists and Gersh in the US.

David Leyes

Vlad Alexis, whose credits include Stonewall and X-Men: Apocalypse, has been cast in sci-fi film Code 8, toplined by cousins Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell. Currently in production in Toronto, the film is being helmed by Jeff Chan. Set in a world where 4% of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, known as “specials,” the pic follows a man (Robbie Amell) struggling to pay for his mother’s medical treatment. Forced to work as a day laborer, he is recruited by a criminal named Garrett (Stephen Amell) who teaches him how to use his powers to pull off a series of crimes. Alexis will play Freddie, a special who runs with Garrett’s crew. Chan is producing the project with the Amells serving as exec producers alongside Lee Kim, Mary Anne Waterhouse and Thick Water Entertainment. Alexis is repped by Amanda Rosenthal Talent Agency.