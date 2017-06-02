Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Tim Kring’s Imperative Entertainment has acquired rights to Susan Quinn’s book, Eleanor And Hick: The Love Affair That Shaped A First Lady, to develop as a television series.

Shana Feste (Country Strong) will write and direct the adaptation of the book, which recounts the warm, intimate story of the love between Eleanor Roosevelt and reporter Lorena Hickok—a relationship that, over more than three decades, transformed both women’s lives and empowered them to play significant roles in one of the most tumultuous periods in American history.

Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones will serve as executive producer alongside Imperative.

Feste, who most recently wrote and directed the feature Boundaries starring Christopher Plummer and Vera Farmiga, is repped by CAA and Sean Marks. Quinn and her book are repped by CAA for film and television, and Kneerim & Williams for publishing.

Eleanor And Hick joins Imperative’s slate of projects that includes films Atlantic Wall and Tangerine. Automatik, led by Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, and partnered with Grandview Management, has produced more than 28 films including the Insidious the Sinister franchises.