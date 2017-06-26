Eileen Myers (Masters of Sex, Mad Dogs) has signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. Under the pact, which will focus solely on development, she has sold drama Queen Fur to Showtime. The pay cable network has made a premium deal for the project, which Myers wrote on spec and brought to Sony TV.

Penned by Myers, Queen Fur tells the story of a plus-sized, promiscuous young woman in the South who runs guns for militias even as she pursues her dream to win the local Muskrat Festival beauty contest. Myers is executive producing Queen Fur with David Frankel, who is attached to direct, and Deborah Spera. The project reunites her with Showtime where she worked on Masters of Sex.

Myers has been at Sony TV for the last few years, working on the studio’s Masters of Sex as well as Shawn Ryan’s Last Resort for ABC and Mad Dogs for Amazon. In addition to Queen Fur, she has another high-profile project in development at the studio. Last year, she reteamed Ryan for a limited series at AMC about journalist David Carr, based on his book Night of the Gun. That project, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk as Carr, continues to be in development.

Myers, whose series credits also include Big Love, Dark Blue and Hung, is repped by WME and attorney Wendy Kirk.