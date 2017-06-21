Jen Neal, EVP Marketing for E! Entertainment, is taking on an expanded role as Executive Producer of Live Events.

E!

Neal will oversee the network’s live events strategy and programming initiatives while continuing to serve as Executive Vice President, Marketing. In her new role as Executive Producer, Neal is responsible for E!’s signature franchise Live from the Red Carpet, produced by Wilshire Studios and Ryan Seacrest Productions, along with the network’s recently announced acquisition of People’s Choice Awards, which will be produced by Wilshire Studios and begin airing on E! in 2018. She will also oversee E!’s live coverage of tent pole events, including New York Fashion Week and Met Gala. Neal will continue to report to E! President Adam Stotsky.

Prior to joining E!, Neal served as Chief Marketing Officer for BBDO North America and was previously at Omnicom’s PHD.