E! continues to expand its programming and development team, with two promotions and a new hire.

Julie St. Aubin has been promoted to VP Programming and Development; Alyssa Gerbasi has been upped to Director, Programming & Development and Jonathan Unger has moved from Dick Clark Productions to E! as Director, Programming & Development. Jeff Olde, EVP Programming & Development announced the news today in a note to staff that was obtained by Deadline.

St. Aubin currently oversees a full development slate and is the key point person on current series such as Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Total Divas, Total Bellas, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, all WAGS franchises, and the upcoming Life of Kylie.

Unger previously served as Director, Programming & Development at Dick Clark Productions where he worked on Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and American Music Awards. He also previously worked in development roles at CMT and Pilgrim Studios.

Gerbasi will continue to be the key point person on series and events including Live From The Red Carpet, Second Wives Club, Famously Single and Eric & Jessie as well as spearheading a full development slate.

All three report to Damla Dogan, SVP, Development & Programming.

The latest promotions and new hire follow the promotions in April of Leela Pon to Senior Vice President and Betsy Slenzak to Vice President programming and development.