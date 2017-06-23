In a pretty unique deal for a broadcast series, Netflix has acquired global rights to the upcoming CW reboot of Dynasty for all international territories outside of the U.S.

I hear Netflix became involved early in the process, expressing interest in distributing the show based on its iconic title, which has global appeal, and A-list auspices, Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Dynasty is produced by CBS TV Studios. The deal for the show between CBS Studios International and Netflix follows a similar pact between the two companies for another reboot of a series with global name recognition, – Star Trek. The sci-fi drama, which will run on CBS’ streaming service CBS All Access in the U.S., will have Netflix as its exclusive premiere home in 188 countries (excluding the US and Canada), with each episode available globally within 24 hours of its U.S. premiere.

Similarly, I hear Dynasty is expected to launch globally in the fall, premiering around the world simultaneously with its U.S. debut on the CW on Oct. 11.

In anticipation of the Netflix deal, the Dynasty pilot was not shown to international buyers at the L.A. Screenings last month. With its heavy serialization, the soapy drama is considered a great fit for international distribution on a streaming platform.

The international deal compliments the domestic streaming pact Netflix has with the CW affiliated studios CBS TV Studios and Warner Bros. TV for library rights to all of the network’s scripted series, which also covers Dynasty.

Netflix previously signed a similar deal with Warner Bros. TV for international distribution of the CW drama series Riverdale — also based on a very well known IP — though I hear that agreement was more limited, covering many — but not all — territories.

The new Dynasty centers on the charismatic and cunning Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies). When her father, Blake Carrington, (Grant Show) summons Fallon and her brother, Steven, (James Mackay) home to the family compound in Atlanta, Fallon does not get the promotion at her father’s global energy company she had been seeking but the two get to meet their young stepmother-to-be, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) who, like virtually everyone on the show, hides a secret.

Dynasty, from CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, is executive produced by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick, the original series’ creators Esther and Richard Shapiro and Brad Silberling, who directed the pilot.