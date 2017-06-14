Disney XD has slotted an August premiere date for its new animated comedy-adventure series DuckTales. It will kick off with an hourlong television movie to be presented for 24 consecutive hours beginning at midnight Saturday, August 12 on Disney XD. The series then will debut with two new episodes Saturday, September 23 (7:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 10:30 p.m., EDT/PDT). Each will also be available on the Disney XD app and Disney XD VOD on these same dates. The September series premiere coincides with the 30th anniversary of the original Emmy-winning series.

The network also debuted the series opening title and new rendition of the iconic theme song. Written by Mark C. Mueller, the song is performed by singer/songwriter Felicia Barton and produced by Emmy-winning Michael ‘Smidi’ Smith and composer Dominic Lewis. It will be released by Walt Disney Records on Friday, June 23. You can watch above.

Disney XD

Featuring a distinct animation style inspired by the classic Carl Barks’ comic designs, DuckTales chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck, his mischief-making triplet grandnephews – Huey, Dewey and Louie, temperamental nephew Donald Duck and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack, no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley and Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet’s newfound fierce friend.

The story unfolds as Donald Duck reluctantly takes Huey, Dewey and Louie to the home of their reclusive great-uncle Scrooge McDuck. Enthralled by their once-legendary great-uncle and the wonder of McDuck Manor, the triplets and Webby learn of long-kept family secrets and unleash totems from Scrooge’s epic past, sending the family on an adventure of a lifetime to the Lost City of Atlantis.

David Tennant stars as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi as Huey, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan as Louie, Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley and Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck.

Recurring guest voices include: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Allison Janney, Margo Martindale, Paul F. Tompkins, Kimiko Glenn, Jim Rash, Josh Brener, Keith Ferguson, and Eric Bauza, as Beagle Boys and Corey Burton.

DuckTales is executive-produced by Matt Youngberg with Francisco Angones serving as co-producer and story editor and Sean Jimenez as art director. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.