When in Doubt, bust ’em out. The series that had set the dubious mark for quickest cancellation of the 2016-17 season will be back next month as co-creator Tony Phelan tweeted that CBS will run the unaired episodes of its short-lived legal drama at 8 PM Saturdays starting July 1.

CBS just announced that the remaining episodes of DOUBT will air at 8pm starting 7/1. Set your DVR’s NOW! pic.twitter.com/Se1N1cuY5H — Tony Phelan (@TonyTphelan) June 19, 2017

The midseason drama was pulled from the schedule in February after just two episodes, and the official cancellation verdict came down just before the upfronts last month. Doubt, from CBS TV Studios and Timberman/Beverly, starred Grey’s Anatomy alum Heigl as Sadie Ellis, a successful defense lawyer at a boutique firm becomes romantically involved with a client — the decent, altruistic pediatric surgeon Billy (Stephen Pasquale) — who may or may not be guilty of a brutal crime. Co-star Laverne Cox broke ground as broadcast TV’s first transgender series regular character played by a transgender actor. Dulé Hill, Dreama Walker, Elliott Gould and Kobi Libii co-starred on the series.

Phelan and Joan Rater, who created and served as EPs and showrunners on Doubt, reteamed with Heigl after having worked with her in various producing capacities on Grey’s Anatomy for several seasons.

Per tradition, CBS had said when it pulled Doubt that it eventually might return, possibly as a summer burn-off. We have no further questions, Your Honor.