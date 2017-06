Axios reporter Jonathan Swan tweeted that one of his White House sources promised today’s White House press briefing – Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s first on-camera briefing in a week – will be “Must See TV”:

Source close to the White House tells me today's press briefing will be "must see TV." No more info than that but assume level 10 trolling. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) June 27, 2017

Not all reporters who cover the White House were so breathless. Some seemed downright cynical:

OK, but "Seinfeld" or more like "Caroline in the City" https://t.co/IieDPRdAmR — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) June 27, 2017