The morning after the Donald Trump White House took press-briefing questions from Laura Ingraham’s LifeZette wondering if Trump wants the New York Times to maybe retract Russia-related reporting on him, POTUS did his Twitter bit to move forward that storyline:
Trump tossed in a tweet against Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, to boot:
The previous afternoon, a reporter from Ingraham’s site had asked White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if, after CNN retracted its report on Russian investment and Anthony Scaramucci, “does the White House believe there are other Russia-related stories from major outlets that have not been retracted, and are just as false, including the February 14th story in The New York Times about collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia?”
LifeZette next asked Sanders if media outlets should review their archives’ “anonymously sourced stories on Russia and Trump and maybe start a review process and retract where necessary?”
The more Trump whines about the press, the more it’s obvious he’s hiding something. He’s the liar-in-chief. He can’t help himself. No one (other than Trump & Co.) ever said the CNN story was wrong. It was largely based on one anonymous source. That’s not enough for something like this. Doesn’t mean the source is wrong. CNN retracted it based on journalistic standards. Trump never retracts anything. He shoots his mouth off non-stop. Truth be damned.
People who are innocent, don’t spend all their waking hours tweeting about the press. This is a 71 year old man. Not a 16 year old girl. (sorry for the slam girls)
The only thing worse than having Donald Trump as POTUS is Donald Trump the person. What a way to spend life constantly praising almost everything he does himself while often lying and overstating the facts. Yet, simultaneously, he has the time to trash everyone and everything which does not agree with his personal, highly distorted view of himself and the planet on which he currently resides.
Who is this man??? And, I use the word ‘man’ with much uncertainty for his actions make him the biggest/saddest ‘pussy’ of them all.
Who is Laura Ingraham and why should I give a crap about LifeZette?
Trump’s tenure is getting shorter and his temper tantrums only add confirmation to his unsuitability in an executive government position.
Yes, go back you will see the future, I’m from the streets, the man has gotten caught in a trap that he set, look for the money, he,s hurting
This is all deflection to take the focus off the failed healthcare bill and the Russian investigation. Not shocking at all.