The morning after the Donald Trump White House took press-briefing questions from Laura Ingraham’s LifeZette wondering if Trump wants the New York Times to maybe retract Russia-related reporting on him, POTUS did his bit to move forward that storyline:

The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

Trump tossed in a tweet against Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, to boot:

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

The previous afternoon, a reporter from Ingraham’s site had asked White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if, after CNN retracted its report on Russian investment and Anthony Scaramucci, “does the White House believe there are other Russia-related stories from major outlets that have not been retracted, and are just as false, including the February 14th story in The New York Times about collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia?”

LifeZette next asked Sanders if media outlets should review their archives’ “anonymously sourced stories on Russia and Trump and maybe start a review process and retract where necessary?”