The morning after the Donald Trump White House took press-briefing questions from Laura Ingraham’s LifeZette wondering if Trump wants the New York Times to maybe retract Russia-related reporting on him, POTUS did his Twitter bit to move forward that storyline:

Trump tossed in a tweet against Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, to boot:

The previous afternoon, a reporter from Ingraham’s site had asked White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if, after CNN retracted its report on Russian investment and Anthony Scaramucci, “does the White House believe there are other Russia-related stories from major outlets that have not been retracted, and are just as false, including the February 14th story in The New York Times about collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia?”

LifeZette next asked Sanders if media outlets should review their archives’ “anonymously sourced stories on Russia and Trump and maybe start a review process and retract where necessary?”