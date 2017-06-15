President Donald Trump, as late-night hosts and cable news pundits forecast, tweeted early this morning about Washington Post’s Wednesday night explosive report he is under investigation for possible obstruction of justice.

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, appointed to oversee the Russia probe when Trump sacked FBI Director James Comey, has widened the investigation to also look at whether Trump obstructed justice. This is a major change. Comey recently confirmed to the Senate Intel Committee he had informed POTUS he was not personally under investigation in the probe of Russian interference in the election and possible campaign collusion.

“What changed was, after the firing of James Comey, and Trump said it was because of the Russia investigation, the FBI began to investigate the president for obstruction of justice,” WaPo‘s Sari Horwotz told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Wednesday night, referencing Trump’s May 11 interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt.