President Donald Trump, as late-night hosts and cable news pundits forecast, tweeted early this morning about Washington Post’s Wednesday night explosive report he is under investigation for possible obstruction of justice.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, appointed to oversee the Russia probe when Trump sacked FBI Director James Comey, has widened the investigation to also look at whether Trump obstructed justice. This is a major change. Comey recently confirmed to the Senate Intel Committee he had informed POTUS he was not personally under investigation in the probe of Russian interference in the election and possible campaign collusion.
“What changed was, after the firing of James Comey, and Trump said it was because of the Russia investigation, the FBI began to investigate the president for obstruction of justice,” WaPo‘s Sari Horwotz told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Wednesday night, referencing Trump’s May 11 interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt.
I only wish our little spoiled POTUS would do what most children do when they don’t get their way. They take their toys and go home. Please, Donald, pack it up and go pout somewhere else.
You’re going down Orangutan Posuer in Chief.
And let that be a lesson to anyone with a silver spoon lodged up his or hers ass who thinks to wake up one morning to write a giant check that automatically cuts to the front line over other politicians who’ve worked practically their whole lives to get where they are.
You want to be a politician? You start with serving your own damn community and work your way up, so you can earn some credibility in knowing what you’re talking about.
Fuck this guy.
~
Coat
But you did obstruct justice.
80% of Trump’s current problems are because he cannot shut the tweet up. No really, why hasn’t someone on his staff or even one of his lawyers told him that?