The morning Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his reason for recusing himself from the FBI probe, an eczema of hate-tweets erupted on @realDonaldTrump about the media and “their agenda of hate,” the latest court-ordered halt to what he likes to call his “TRAVEL BAN” – and Hillary Clinton. Interestingly, Trump shied away from any direct mention of Robert Mueller, or Sessions:

The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again – Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

Fake News is at an all time high. Where is their apology to me for all of the incorrect stories??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

2 million more people just dropped out of ObamaCare. It is in a death spiral. Obstructionist Democrats gave up, have no answer = resist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

No word what press reports he’s referencing, though if it’s the headline about him mulling stripping Robert Mueller of his special counsel status, that one came straight from the mouth of his buddy and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, talking to PBS’ Judy Woodruff on Monday afternoon.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement that Ruddy, who had been seen at the White House that day, “never spoke to the President regarding” Muller, adding, “only the President or his attorneys are authorized to comment” on that topic.

Ruddy brushed that off with a statement: “Memo to Sean: focus your efforts on exposing the flim-flam Russian allegations against POTUS and highlighting his remarkable achievements! Don’t waste time trying to undermine one of your few allies.”

Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent/CNN contributor April Ryan has reported “mass hysteria” breaking out at the White House over that one.