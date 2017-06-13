The morning Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his reason for recusing himself from the FBI probe, an eczema of hate-tweets erupted on @realDonaldTrump about the media and “their agenda of hate,” the latest court-ordered halt to what he likes to call his “TRAVEL BAN” – and Hillary Clinton. Interestingly, Trump shied away from any direct mention of Robert Mueller, or Sessions:
No word what press reports he’s referencing, though if it’s the headline about him mulling stripping Robert Mueller of his special counsel status, that one came straight from the mouth of his buddy and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, talking to PBS’ Judy Woodruff on Monday afternoon.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement that Ruddy, who had been seen at the White House that day, “never spoke to the President regarding” Muller, adding, “only the President or his attorneys are authorized to comment” on that topic.
Ruddy brushed that off with a statement: “Memo to Sean: focus your efforts on exposing the flim-flam Russian allegations against POTUS and highlighting his remarkable achievements! Don’t waste time trying to undermine one of your few allies.”
Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent/CNN contributor April Ryan has reported “mass hysteria” breaking out at the White House over that one.
Had enough of this maniac yet?
Never stop Tweeting Comrade. We need it for your impeachment files.
Witch hunt. Let Trump do his job. Dems are going to lose elections massively because the people know Trump is trying to help this country.
I’d say the 60 percent of this country that disapprove of Trump don’t remotely share your sentiments.
Hear Hear Matt. Let Trump do his job? You should be frightened if he does.
“Agenda of Hate” – that’s rich. Breibart has had that agenda going for a long time and certainly Trump has his own agenda of hate – disavow everyone so he can line his pockets and his brand – and destroy everything good about the United States and its standing the world in the process. Pot calling the kettle black? Rabble rouser. Mobster and Crime Family. Those are the words that come to mind when I think of Trump. His jingoistic words are reminiscent of 1930s Germany. And people should be very afraid of what the outcome will be.
Keep yelling, Donald, we’re not getting off your lawn.