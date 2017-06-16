In the latest stunning tweet, Donald Trump confirmed Friday morning he is under investigation, and appears to be pointing the finger at Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein:

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Depending on your cable news outlet, this signals:

a) Trump’s lawyer cannot control his client.

b) President Trump is asserting himself and taking matters into his own hands.

c) Trump is about to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller and/or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, in a Richard Nixon-esque Saturday Night Massacre move.

Trump originally said when he fired FBI Director James Comey that he was doing so on recommendation of his Deputy AG Rosenstein, then said he had already decided to sack Comey when he asked Rosenstein to write up his thoughts on Comey.

This as The New York Times reports Trump’s transition team has been ordered to preserve all documents related to the Russia probe.