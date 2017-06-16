In the latest stunning tweet, Donald Trump confirmed Friday morning he is under investigation, and appears to be pointing the finger at Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein:
Depending on your cable news outlet, this signals:
a) Trump’s lawyer cannot control his client.
b) President Trump is asserting himself and taking matters into his own hands.
c) Trump is about to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller and/or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, in a Richard Nixon-esque Saturday Night Massacre move.
Trump originally said when he fired FBI Director James Comey that he was doing so on recommendation of his Deputy AG Rosenstein, then said he had already decided to sack Comey when he asked Rosenstein to write up his thoughts on Comey.
This as The New York Times reports Trump’s transition team has been ordered to preserve all documents related to the Russia probe.
I was a proud republican most of my life. Sadly, the mentality this man projects is impossible to support. The fact many of the same people I once supporter back this awful human being has made me question everything I ever believed.
“Yes, America, it’s true: I am an alleged criminal.”
As always , there is absolutely no reason for this tweet. He has done much more to damage his own presidency than any of his opponents could possibly do.
It’s difficult for me to comprehend how he doesn’t realize the damage he does to his agenda every time he utilizes twitter.
This one doesn’t even make sense, yes, the Deputy AG sent a letter re Comey, but Trump has already said he was going to fire Comey anyway. And, Mr. Trump you are not being investigated by the acting AG, but by the Special Counsel.