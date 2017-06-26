President Donald Trump, in this week’s Monday Morning Tweet Storm, demanded an apology for being subjected to the investigation into Russia’s election meddling and whether any Trump campaign members colluded with the Kremlin.
Trump previously had declined to acknowledge Russia’s election tampering, suggesting it might have been perpetrated by a 400-pound man working from his bed. More recently, he blasted it as a “witch hunt” against him.
Now he’s accusing former POTUS Barack Obama of “colluding” to withhold revealing the tampering in order to help Hillary Clinton’s campaign. He’s basing his outrage on a report in Washington Post – which he has derided as a purveyor of “fake news” – that is based on an anonymous source – for which Trump previously has savaged media outlets – who told WaPo that Obama administration’s response to the Russian election attack “is the hardest thing about my entire time in government to defend”:
OMG — this corrupt hypocrite! Had Obama gone full public with the Russian probe during the election, Trump would have gone full postal.
Let’s not forget, Obama *had* imposed sanctions on the Russians (which Trump, after winning, wanted to do away with.) Trump already threatened during the campaign that he might not recognize the election results. This, along with his constant reckless condoning of violence at his rallies, might have caused a real catastrophe.
The Dump is in serious need of counselling and medication.