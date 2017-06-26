President Donald Trump, in this week’s Monday Morning Tweet Storm, demanded an apology for being subjected to the investigation into Russia’s election meddling and whether any Trump campaign members colluded with the Kremlin.

Trump previously had declined to acknowledge Russia’s election tampering, suggesting it might have been perpetrated by a 400-pound man working from his bed. More recently, he blasted it as a “witch hunt” against him.

Now he’s accusing former POTUS Barack Obama of “colluding” to withhold revealing the tampering in order to help Hillary Clinton’s campaign. He’s basing his outrage on a report in Washington Post – which he has derided as a purveyor of “fake news” – that is based on an anonymous source – for which Trump previously has savaged media outlets – who told WaPo that Obama administration’s response to the Russian election attack “is the hardest thing about my entire time in government to defend”:

The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

…and did not want to "rock the boat." He didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

..under a magnifying glass, they have zero "tapes" of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017