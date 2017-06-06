Donald Trump began his observation of D-Day accusing the media of trying to get him to stop using Twitter. TV news outlets this week are doing so by taking seriously Trump’s tweets and expecting surrogates who appear on their TV programs to explain the disconnect between those tweets and stated Trump administration policy. Surrogates on Monday unveiled their new strategy for dealing with their inability to curtain Trump’s tweeting: berating reporters for discussing seriously the President of the United States’ remarks on Twitter.
Trump’s tweet came one day after Kellyanne Conway, for instance, visited NBC’s Today to excoriate the press for covering Trump’s explosive Twitter tirade about his “travel ban,” and his attack of the mayor of London shortly after attackers in that city killed seven. Conway mocked the media for its “obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president.” (Hours later, on NBC, Seth Meyers joked-but-not that’s because what he does as president is very little.)
MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin, who was on Today when Conway debuted Team Trump’s new Wizard-of-Oz-ian Pay No Attention To the Man Behind the Curtain strategy, reminded her Twitter is Trump’s “preferred method of communication with the American people.”
“Not true,” Conway shot back, though Trump’s Twitter activity indicated otherwise.
Also pitching in to launch the administration’s new Trump Tweet wrangling campaign, Trump surrogate Sebastian Gorka scolded CNN’s Chris Cuomo for bringing up POTUS’ latest round of rage tweets. Gorka called it “really disappointing” Cuomo was bringing up Trump’s tweets, saying “let’s talk about policy.”
“His tweets are the policy,” Cuomo insisted.
“It’s not policy. It’s social media,” Gorka responded dismissively.
In case you missed it, Trump went after the mayor of London hours after seven were killed on the London Bridge and in a pub stabbing. Trump misquoted Sadiq Khan, who had told citizens not long after the attack they should not be alarmed if they saw an increased presence of armed police in the area.
Trump also went after his own Department of Justice in his Twitter tirade, and unraveled their best effort to convince people to stop saying that what Trump is proposing is a “travel ban.”
He is actually saying that with his twitter “I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.” so that’s why we take it all seriously…
I mean seriously, is there anyone who really DOES want Trump to be president at this point? Nearly every one of his voters, at least in chat forums, is writing off his complete idiocy in office as the result of two poor choices for president. No one is really defending this man anymore.
There is no logical way he could now win back the independents who put him over the top, and he doesn’t really seem to care about that. Everyone in the world of politics is gobsmacked at this situation. Fortunately the next time Democrats gain power, election laws will be re-written so that they cannot be taken advantage of in so many pathetic ways ever again.
“They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.” Donald, how ridiculously stupid can you be? This is the stuff the media eats up, while it also scares the shit out of most of the planet.
Ironically, your team is out there saying this is not policy…it is just social media.
Whatever it is…it does surely get the message out about how truly disconnected you are to the country you serve and humanity at large.
Who are you???
Ok Trump then STOP using Twitter!!!. Geez what a completely utterly narcissistic man we have in office. Pay attention to me, don’t pay attention to me, this is policy, this isn’t policy. I think we are al finding out what having an unprepared man as President of the United States is like. Again running a business is not the same as running a government and its too bad those of us who didn’t vote for him have to suffer thru his thirst for and need of power. Everyday something even more inane from this bozo
Woohoooooo go Trump!!!
The statue in the Lincoln Memorial is far more of a real leader than this fake President.
And this is why competent people are refusing jobs in the Trump administration.
Trump is a liar and doesn’t want his statements analyzed because he knows he’s a liar. He doesn’t believe in being accountable and responsible. He’s a spoiled brat now a spoiled old man who believes his tirades are acceptable.
This man is slowly losing his mind. He needs to be removed from office ASAP before we have a serious disaster on our hands.
lazy lazy Msm is now just a gossip stream.
The emperor has no clothes, nor does his staff.