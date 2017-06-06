Donald Trump began his observation of D-Day accusing the media of trying to get him to stop using . TV news outlets this week are doing so by taking seriously Trump’s tweets and expecting surrogates who appear on their TV programs to explain the disconnect between those tweets and stated Trump administration policy. Surrogates on Monday unveiled their new strategy for dealing with their inability to curtain Trump’s tweeting: berating reporters for discussing seriously the President of the United States’ remarks on Twitter.

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Trump’s tweet came one day after Kellyanne Conway, for instance, visited NBC’s Today to excoriate the press for covering Trump’s explosive Twitter tirade about his “travel ban,” and his attack of the mayor of London shortly after attackers in that city killed seven. Conway mocked the media for its “obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president.” (Hours later, on NBC, Seth Meyers joked-but-not that’s because what he does as president is very little.)

MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin, who was on Today when Conway debuted Team Trump’s new Wizard-of-Oz-ian Pay No Attention To the Man Behind the Curtain strategy, reminded her Twitter is Trump’s “preferred method of communication with the American people.”

“Not true,” Conway shot back, though Trump’s Twitter activity indicated otherwise.

Also pitching in to launch the administration’s new Trump Tweet wrangling campaign, Trump surrogate Sebastian Gorka scolded CNN’s Chris Cuomo for bringing up POTUS’ latest round of rage tweets. Gorka called it “really disappointing” Cuomo was bringing up Trump’s tweets, saying “let’s talk about policy.”

“His tweets are the policy,” Cuomo insisted.

“It’s not policy. It’s social media,” Gorka responded dismissively.

In case you missed it, Trump went after the mayor of London hours after seven were killed on the London Bridge and in a pub stabbing. Trump misquoted Sadiq Khan, who had told citizens not long after the attack they should not be alarmed if they saw an increased presence of armed police in the area.

Trump also went after his own Department of Justice in his Twitter tirade, and unraveled their best effort to convince people to stop saying that what Trump is proposing is a “travel ban.”