One day after Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her White House podium to plug Project Veritas video she said she could not vouch for the accuracy of, attacking CNN for its coverage of Russia investigations, President Donald Trump posted a second PV video attacking CNN to Instagram.

The second video, as with the first, is based on a secretly recorded video of someone associated with CNN talking about the various investigations into Russian election tampering and whether there was any connection with Trump campaign members.

“You’re about to see one of CNN’s most prominent left-leaning commentators in total agreement with president Trump” that the Russia investigation is a hoax, PV founder James O’Keefe says in the second video – this one featuring CNN commentator Van Jones.

Jones, approached on the street by the PV videographer, is asked about the Russia investigations and responds:

“The Russia thing is just a big nothing burger. There’s nothing there you can do — “before being interrupted by another person approaching him.

“The organization is reeling,” O’Keefe says of CNN, after showing his Jones snippet.

Jones has previously said, publicly, that unless there is “a real smoking gun, which there is probably not….it’s just going to be a big old mess” – and other remarks to that and similar effect:

At Tuesday’s White House Press Briefing – the first on-camera briefing in a week – Sanders drew viewers’ attention to “a video circulating now,” adding “whether it’s accurate or not, I don’t know.”

And yet, she said she would “encourage everybody in this room and, frankly, everybody across the country to take a look at it.” Because, she said, “if it’s accurate, it’s a disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism. I think we have gone to a place where, if the media can’t be trusted to report the news, then that is dangerous place for America.”

The video she referenced was one recently out from Project Veritas conservative activist James O’Keefe. It purports to show secretly recorded video of CNN Health supervising producer John Bonifield saying, among other things, that the Russia investigation is “mostly bullshit” at this stage, that meddling in other counties is a time honored tradition of many governments, that the ratings have been great for CNN, and that “the President is probably right to say like, look, you are witch hunting me,” while acknowledging he takes a very cynical view of the news business.