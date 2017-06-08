Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had “no idea” if President Donald Trump recorded his conversations with then FBI Director James Comey, as Trump suggested in a tweet after sacking Comey in May. Comey, who was testifying before the Senate Intel Committee as Sanders gaggled with reporters, said Trump’s tweet about recordings caused him to give his memos on Trump conversations to a friend to leak to press.

Sanders also got asked if Trump lied, in response to Comey having several times during the hearing said Trump lied in various assertions. “I can definitively say the president is not a liar, and I think it’s frankly insulting it is asked,” Sanders said. On Thursday – two days after reporters began asking White House reps if Trump still has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions – Sanders said, “absolutely the president has confidence in all of his cabinet.” Previously Trump reps said they had not had the chance to discuss that with Trump and would get back to them.

At the hearing itself, reporters learned Donald Trump’s remark to Comey about hoping the FBI would let go of its Michael Flynn probe is under investigation by special counsel.

Comey also indicated, in saying he could not discuss in open session, that there still is an investigation into whether members of Team Trump colluded in Russia’s election interference. Comey also said he could not answer in open session questions as to whether Trump himself colluded.