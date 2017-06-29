President Donald Trump this morning continued his all-out attack on media this week. But this morning’s tweet shocked even some political hard-liners.

In two tweets that would have gotten him fired from most companies, and certainly ended most political careers, the President of the United States first trashed MSNBC’s Morning Show co-hosts, “Psycho” Joe Scarborough. But it was his remark about Mika Brzezinski that has people talking:

Trump’s tweets – which, to recap, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has said are official statements from the office of the President –  do not seem to be mere bad-morning sound and fury, but part of a coordinated White House campaign with Morning Joe in today’s crosshairs.

Earlier this morning, White House director of social media Dan Scavino tweeted:

Scavino also has retweeted Trump’s attack.

Reactions are pouring in. Let’s start with Mika, since Ivanka hasn’t weighed in yet:

MSNBC parent NBCU weighed in too:

Journalists at competing networks have joined in:

Conservative commentator/Sen. John McCain’s daughter has weighed in:

 