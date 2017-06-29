President Donald Trump this morning continued his all-out attack on media this week. But this morning’s tweet shocked even some political hard-liners.

In two tweets that would have gotten him fired from most companies, and certainly ended most political careers, the President of the United States first trashed MSNBC’s Morning Show co-hosts, “Psycho” Joe Scarborough. But it was his remark about Mika Brzezinski that has people talking:

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Trump’s tweets – which, to recap, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has said are official statements from the office of the President – do not seem to be mere bad-morning sound and fury, but part of a coordinated White House campaign with Morning Joe in today’s crosshairs.

Earlier this morning, White House director of social media Dan Scavino tweeted:

Scavino also has retweeted Trump’s attack.

Reactions are pouring in. Let’s start with Mika, since Ivanka hasn’t weighed in yet:

MSNBC parent NBCU weighed in too:

Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, "it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States." — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

Journalists at competing networks have joined in:

This reminds me: how is @FLOTUS's campaign against cyber-bullying going? https://t.co/X4xmyreGLH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2017

Conservative commentator/Sen. John McCain’s daughter has weighed in:

I do not think making fun of a woman's looks is acceptable. I get it every day of my life. I think that tweet is cruel – and unpresidential — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 29, 2017