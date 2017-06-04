Hours after offering his support to the UK in the wake of last night’s terror attack in London, and saying “We are with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump hopped on again this morning. But this time, it was to scold London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Referencing a statement by Khan in which he told Londoners they would see an “increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days – no reason to be alarmed,” Trump tweeted, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’”

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

This drew the ire of Labour MP David Lammy who told Trump to “Stop commenting on what has happened in my city. Put your phone down.” He added, “Cheap nasty & unbecoming of a national leader. Sort of thing that makes me want to quit politics on a day like this. Evil everywhere we look.”

Stop commenting on what has happened in my city. Put your phone down. https://t.co/ubkQ3CMrJ4 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 4, 2017

Cheap nasty & unbecoming of a national leader. Sort of thing that makes me want to quit politics on a day like this. Evil everywhere we look https://t.co/ubkQ3CMrJ4 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 4, 2017

This isn’t the first time someone in the Trump family has taken a pop at London’s Muslim mayor: In March, Donald Trump Jr. criticised Khan for saying terror attacks were “part and parcel” of living in a major city in the modern age. Trump Jr. distastefully tweeted a link to a September 2016 article in which Khan made the remarks saying, “you have to be kidding me?!” just moments after the Westminster attacks in March:

You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017

In the article, Khan had also said: “I want to be reassured that every single agency and individual involved in protecting our city has the resources and expertise they need to respond in the event that London is attacked.”

Trump also linked last night’s events to the issue of gun control, seeming to take a jab at those who support harsher measures — and perhaps failing to realize that the UK has some of the strictest gun laws in place in the world.

UK laws dictate that guns are dangerous weapons and that the government has a duty to protect the public from their misuse. Gun ownership is considered a privilege, not a right and because of that, gun crimes in the UK attribute to less than 0.2% of recorded crime.

“Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!,” Trump tweeted. The attackers on Saturday night drove a van into pedestrians in London Bridge before stabbing people in Borough Market, killing seven and wounding at least 48.

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Similarly, last night Trump had tied the London attack to his failed travel ban:

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Trump also continued to use the London attack to push forward his agenda on homeland security, saying that “if we don’t get smart, it will only get worse.”

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Earlier today, UK Prime Minster Theresa May told media that the three homegrown attacks that have occurred in the UK in the last 73 days are unrelated and pointed to a trend in “copycat” attacks. She called for more allied international agreements across the internet to prevent the spread of terrorist planning.