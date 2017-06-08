UPDATE with reactions President Donald Trump had suggested he might live-tweet today’s James Comey testimony, but that job seems to have been left to his son Donald Trump Jr. An hour into the televised Senate testimony the First Son was nearing 20 tweets, and showed no sign of letting up.

Early on Trump Jr. referred to “the Flynn stuff” as “BS,” and then later mocked Comey’s comment about being “a stronger guy.”

With comments like that, who needs Dad?

Trump Jr. also re-tweeted a message from someone who goes by the Twitter handle “CNN Is ISIS & Hitler.” The message itself was benign – “There’s a shock,” in reference to Comey saying The New York Times got something wrong – but it’s probably never a good idea for a First Son to have ISIS and Hitler snarks on his Twitter page.

The tweets drew fast responses, some funny, some not so funny. Here are a few, including one from podcaster-not-actor Jon Favreau.

Is Twitter a leopard? Because @DonaldJTrumpJr is KILLING it right now! https://t.co/fd7c22Bh7Q — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 8, 2017

You're not great at this, Junior. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 8, 2017

Are you just tweeting what your Dad tells you? Certainly feels like it. — StevenBoyer (@SteveBoyer5000) June 8, 2017

Yeah, a respected public servant testifying what happened….oh right, you only agree and respect traitors and non-patriots instead — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) June 8, 2017

Take a look at a few examples of Trump Jr’s tweets.

Did I miss something or did Comey just say he asked a friend to leak information to the press? Is this a joke? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

So if he was a "Stronger guy" he might have actually followed procedure & the law? You were the director of the FBI, who are you kidding?😂 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he "orders or tells" you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017