TV news outlets updated their coverage of Johnny Depp’s remarks about presidential assassination, with the White House statement on his rhetoric:
“President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official.”
The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s crack about President Donald Trump was made Thursday at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England.
“Can we bring Trump here? … I think he needs help,” Depp said by way of introducing his POTUS thoughts into the conversation. “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” he asked, rhetorically, adding, “I’m not an actor. I lie for a living.”
Depp said it was just a question and insisted he was not insinuating anything, but he also added, “However, it’s been a while and maybe it’s time.” Depp also forecast, accurately, “By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible.”
News networks jumped on the White House update…
…including CNN, where there much discussion as to whether the media is culpable for giving oxygen, and air time, to Depp’s remark:
Now Johnny is behaving like TRUMP- if he goes low we must go higher – you just give him fuel to make us look bad-
Depp said he’s not an actor, he just lies for a living. We’ll so does Trump! *badum tss*
This is what Depp needs at this time: America officially against him.
#WeAreWithYouJohnnyDepp
Sad that you would defend evil behavior. If he had said this about Obama or Hilary you would be in tears
Really…this not even newsworthy.
Johnny Depp is an entertainer and Donald Trump needs to grow up and put his big boy pants on! Start running the country and stop tweeting and making bad choices in your Administration.
Puttan was behind the hacking of Election and DT should be impeached and resign at the very least if not arrested. Lock Him Up!
Really? Assassination? Are we becoming Syria and other countries that execute to create more self interest?
The WH is LOADED with snowflakes.
Something is wrong when an American actor or, so he calls himself a lier, that lives in England 70% of the time, makes an assassination comment. I was a Johnny Depp fan since the 80’s and usually don’t judge by political beliefs. I wish I could get a refund on every movie I paid to see him in played in AMERICA!!!!
Depp made a passing remark against a tyrant, and the gravest threat to our sacred democratic institutions in US history. Trump started this un-civil war against peace-loving America two years ago with his calls and open mic threats of violence against innocent people at his Rallies. Violence in the face of tyranny is no vice as our Founders taught us in fight to form this great country. We support Depp.