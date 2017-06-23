TV news outlets updated their coverage of Johnny Depp’s remarks about presidential assassination, with the White House statement on his rhetoric:

“President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s crack about President Donald Trump was made Thursday at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England.

“Can we bring Trump here? … I think he needs help,” Depp said by way of introducing his POTUS thoughts into the conversation. “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” he asked, rhetorically, adding, “I’m not an actor. I lie for a living.”

Depp said it was just a question and insisted he was not insinuating anything, but he also added, “However, it’s been a while and maybe it’s time.” Depp also forecast, accurately, “By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible.”

News networks jumped on the White House update…

…including CNN, where there much discussion as to whether the media is culpable for giving oxygen, and air time, to Depp’s remark: