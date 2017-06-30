New York Magazine names Jared Kushner as the Donald Trump insider who advised Joe Scarborough to apologize to the President in order to get a gossipy National Enquirer story spiked.

“In mid-April, Scarborough texted with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner about the pending Enquirer story,” reports the magazine’s Gabriel Sherman (author of the Roger Ailes expose The Loudest Voice In The Room). “Kushner told Scarborough that he would need to personally apologize to Trump in exchange for getting Enquirer owner David Pecker to stop the story.”

New York says a spokesperson for Kushner declined comment on its story.

The incident was revealed — without Kushner’s name — by Scarborough on today’s Morning Joe, with Scarborough saying Trump had attempted to wrangle an apology from the MSNBC show for its unfavorable coverage by dangling the possibility of getting an Enquirer story about the then-secret romantic relationship between Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski spiked.

According to New York, Scarborough refused to apologize for Morning Joe‘s coverage, and the Enquirer published the story June 5 headlined “Morning Joe Sleazy Cheating Scandal!”

The Kushner revelation comes after today’s post-Morning Joe Twitter battle between Scarborough and the President. Trump tweeted that Scarborough had called him to “stop a National Enquirer article.”

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Scarborough then said Trump was lying, an assertion he said he could prove by texts and phone records.

Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with you in many months. https://t.co/TZWiElo6Gs — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017

Why do you keep lying about things that are so easily disproven? What is wrong with you? https://t.co/aAoUj5HYZS — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017

New York‘s Sherman cited “three sources familiar with the private conversations” in his story.

“After the inauguration,” Sherman writes, “Morning Joe’s coverage of Trump turned sharply negative. ‘This presidency is fake and failed,’ Brzezinski said on March 6, for example. Around this time, Scarborough and Brzezinski found out the Enquirer was preparing a story about their affair. While Scarborough and Brzezinski’s relationship had been gossiped about in media circles for some time, it was not yet public, and the tabloid was going to report that they had left their spouses to be together.”

Kushner’s involvement came in April, when Scarborough texted him about the upcoming Enquirer story and was told “to personally apologize to Trump.”

The latest blow-up came after Trump tweeted yesterday that he saw Brzezinski over the New Year’s holiday at Mar-a-Lago “bleeding badly from a face-lift.” As New York points out, Trump had previously threatened to reveal the Scarborough-Brzezinski relationship: “Some day, when things calm down, I’ll tell the real story of @JoeNBC and his very insecure long-time girlfriend, @morningmika. Two clowns!”, he tweeted last August.

Enquirer editor Dylan Howard has denied knowledge of discussions between the White House and the Morning Joe co-hosts.