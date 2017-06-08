This morning at the Senate Intel Committee, former FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump was a liar.

Trump’s attorney returned the favor this afternoon.

Trump never told Mr. Comey to “let go” the FBI’s investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, nor did Trump tell Comey he expected Comey to pledge his “loyalty” to Trump. POTUS’s outside counsel Marc Kasowitz said at a news conference at which he declined to take questions.

The attorney also suggested launch of an investigation after Comey said in testimony he had caused to be leaked to the NYT his notes about a conversation. Comey said he gave his memo to a friend after Trump tweeted about recordings of their conversation. Kasowitz claimed NYT began quoting from the memo before Trump’s tweet. Not true, said CNN, which truth-checked the timeline and dismissed the remark as fake news.

Trump, in late May, retained Kasowitz to represent him in all matters related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Here is Kasowitz’s statement, read at the presser: