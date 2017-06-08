This morning at the Senate Intel Committee, former FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump was a liar.
Trump’s attorney returned the favor this afternoon.
Trump never told Mr. Comey to “let go” the FBI’s investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, nor did Trump tell Comey he expected Comey to pledge his “loyalty” to Trump. POTUS’s outside counsel Marc Kasowitz said at a news conference at which he declined to take questions.
The attorney also suggested launch of an investigation after Comey said in testimony he had caused to be leaked to the NYT his notes about a conversation. Comey said he gave his memo to a friend after Trump tweeted about recordings of their conversation. Kasowitz claimed NYT began quoting from the memo before Trump’s tweet. Not true, said CNN, which truth-checked the timeline and dismissed the remark as fake news.
Trump, in late May, retained Kasowitz to represent him in all matters related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
I am Marc Kasowitz, President Trump’s personal lawyer.Contrary to numerous false press accounts leading up to today’s hearing, Mr. Comey has now finally confirmed publicly what he repeatedly told the President privately: The President was not under investigation as part of any probe into Russian interference. Mr. Comey also admitted that there is no evidence that a single vote changed as a result of any Russian interference.Mr. Comey’s testimony also makes clear that the President never sought to impede the investigation into attempted Russian interference in the 2016 election, and in fact, according to Mr. Comey, the President told Mr. Comey “it would be good to find out” in that investigation if there was “some ‘satellite’ associates of his who did something wrong.” And he, President Trump, did not exclude anyone from that statement.Consistent with that statement, the President never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone, including the president never suggested that that Mr. Comey “let Flynn go.” As he publicly stated the next day, he did say to Mr. Comey, “General Flynn is a good guy, he has been through a lot” and also “asked how General Flynn is doing.” Admiral Rogers testified today that the President never “directed [him] to do anything . . . illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate” and never “pressured him to do so.” Director Coats said the same thing. The President likewise never pressured Mr. Comey.The President also never told Mr. Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty” He never said it in in form and he never said it in substance. Of course, the Office of the President is entitled to expect loyalty from those who are serving in an administration, and, from before this President took office to this day, it is overwhelmingly clear that there have been and continue to be those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications. Mr. Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers.Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the President. The leaks of this privileged information began no later than March 2017 when friends of Mr. Comey have stated he disclosed to them the conversations he had with the President during their January 27, 2017 dinner and February 14, 2017 White House meeting.Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he leaked to friends of his, purported memos of these privileged conversations, one of which he testified was classified. Mr, Comey also testified that immediately after he was terminated he authorized his friends to leak the contents of those memos to the press in order to, in Mr. Comey’s words, “prompt the appointment of a special counsel.”Although Mr. Comey testified that he only leaked the memos in response to a tweet, the public record reveals that the New York Times was quoting from those memos the day before the referenced tweet, which belies Mr. Comey’s excuse for this unauthorized disclosure of privileged information and appears to be entirely retaliatory. We will leave it the appropriate authorities to determine whether this leaks should be investigated along with all those others that are being investigationIn sum, it is now established that there the President was not being investigated for colluding with, or attempting to obstruct any investigation. As the Committee pointed out today, these important facts for the country to know are virtually the only facts that have not been leaked during the long course of these events.
