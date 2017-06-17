President Donald Trump’s financial disclosure released today by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics has provided the greatest detail yet of the CEO-turned-Commander-in-Chief since he ran and became President of the United States. The 98-page filing dropped today doesn’t include his much-discussed still-private tax returns, but it does show Trump’s income related to his Hollywood interests, including his annual SAG pension totaling $84,292, and monies from his production businesses that co-produced The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice.

In the filing (read it in full here) submitted by Trump on June 14, Trump reported assets totaling around $1.4 billion, with $596.3 million in total for the reporting period through April 15. His debts totaled more than $300 million.

Among his Hollywood assets, Trump reported income from Miss Universe LLP of $10,973,722, and his Trump Productions LLC — noted as the television production and entertainment business arm of the privately held Trump Organization — brought in income of $1,103,161 and is valued between $1 million-$5 million.

He also received stock dividends during the period that included from such entertainment-industry related companies as Comcast, 21st Century Fox, NBCUniversal Media LLC, Apple, Yahoo, Alphabet, Verizon and Microsoft.

Among the 12 books listed in the filing, royalties for 1987’s The Art Of The Deal grew to as much as $1 million as his profile rose during the GOP primaries and general election. Crippled America, published in 2015 the year he announced his POTUS run, netted royalties as high as $5 million.

Among his numerous golf holdings is Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, which was valued at more than $50 million, earning $14,982,417 in golf-related income and $12,035,000 in land sales.