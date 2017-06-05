Donald Trump took to the offensive again on Twitter to escalate his criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan for the second time in as many days, this time labeling him “pathetic” and attacking the Muslim mayor for a misconstrued statement in which he told Londoners there was “no reason to be alarmed.”

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement,” said the U.S. president on the social media platform. “MSM working hard to sell it!”

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Khan responded on Sunday to Trump’s first criticism of his advice to London citizens in the wake of the attack with a spokesperson saying the mayor had “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks.”

On Sunday, mere hours after a terror attack on London Bridge killed seven people of multiple nationalities and injured 48, Trump hopped on Twitter to scold Khan in reference to a statement in which the mayor told Londoners they would see “an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days – no reason to be alarmed.” Trump then tweeted “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’”

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

After the atrocities in London, Trump has since sent out a series of tweets calling for implementation of his controversial travel ban. In this morning’s tirade, he says:

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

On Saturday night, three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in Borough Market, killing seven and wounding at least 48. London police have since detained “a number of people” following raids in Newham and Barking in east London. Police also said that they know the identity of the three dead attackers and would release their names “as soon as operationally possible.”