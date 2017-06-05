The White House will not attempt to block former FBI Director James Comey from testifying before the Senate Intel Committee on Thursday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at Monday’s White House press briefing.

Sanders got asked if President Trump intended to invoke executive privilege to block Comey’s appearance before the committee, at which he is expected to be asked about reports he wrote a memo saying Trump tried to pressure him into dropping the FBI’s probe of former NSA Mike Flynn and the Russia probe itself.

“The president’s power to exert exec privilege is very well established,” Sanders began. “However, in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Trump will not exert executive privilege regarding James Comey’s scheduled testimony.”

