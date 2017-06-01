Back in November, German magazine Der Spiegel first introduced its Donald-Trump-as-asteroid-menace illustration when he was President-Elect Trump. Under the image, the mag wrote: “It’s the end of the world (as we know it).”

Back then, the publication ran the cover art for its report on widespread concerns in Europe about the coming Trump presidency. Today, with President Trump announcing the U.S. was pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, the magazine’s editors thought that sentiment deserved a dusting off and re-issue: