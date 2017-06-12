Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer bravely tweeted out video laughing at President Donald Trump’s self-congratulatory Monday photo op in which cabinet members took turns kissing his ring.

It was billed as the first meeting of Trump’s full cabinet, and, in honor of the occasion, Trump make a few remarks, blaming Democrats, aka “The Obstructionists,” for the delay in gathering a full cabinet.

Like a boardroom meeting straight out of The Apprentice, cabinet members were then asked to take turns fawning over Trump. First, Trump set the bar very high, reviewing his list of alleged accomplishments since taking office: “Never has there been a president, with few exceptions…who has passed more legislation, who has done more things than I have,” Trump said, modestly.

Veep Mike Pence followed, telling Trump “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Vice President to a president who is keeping his word to the American people.”

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told Trump, “on behalf of the entire senior staff around you, Mr. President, we thank you for the opportunity, and the blessing, to serve your agenda.”

Another cabinet member apologized “for being late to work. I got bogged down in that swamp.”

CIA Director Mike Pompeo weighed in: “Mr. President, it’s an honor to serve as your CIA director,” adding, “It’s an incredible privilege to lead the men and women who are providing intelligence so that we can do the national security mission. And in the finest tradition of the CIA, I’m not going to say a damn thing in front of the media.”

And so the day wore on. When it was over, Schumer tweeted his adaptation: