President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to celebrate the resignations of three CNN journalists over a retracted online report about a Russia investment fund, and to wish same on broadcast network news operations and NYT and WaPo:

Wow, CNN had to retract big story on "Russia," with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

CNN responded to Trump’s Twitter Happy Dance:

CNN just posted it's most-watched second quarter in history. Those are the facts. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 27, 2017

Before Trump’s latest Twitter storm, the subject of the pulled CNN report, Trump surrogate Anthony Scaramucci had tweeted of CNN’s retraction: