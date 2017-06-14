“As you all know shortly after 7 AM this morning, a gunman opened fire when members of Congress and their staffs as they were practicing for tomorrow’s annual charity baseball game,” President Donald Trump said at a hastily called address in the White House.

“Authorities continue to investigate the crime and the assailant has now died from his injures,” Trump said as Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot on second base, was still in surgery.

“Congresman Steve Scalise, a member of House leadership, was shot and badly wounded and is now in stable condition at a hospital, along with two very courageous Capitol Hill police officers and at least two others who also were sounded. Many lives would have been lost, if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol Hill police officers , who took down the gunman, despite sustaining wounds during a very, very brutal assault.”

Trump described Scalise as “a friend, and a very good friend, a patriot, and he’s a fighter. He will recover from this assault. And, Steve, I want you to know that you have the prayers, not only of the entire city, behind you, but of an entire nation and, frankly, the entire world.”

“Everyone on that field is a public servant,” Trump said.