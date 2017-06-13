The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library finally will open its doors with a grand opening Friday. In its announcement, The Daily Show said the library will be so tremendous that the public is going to get tired of the tremendousness, and the library will close its doors forever Sunday.
Located at 3 West 57th Street near Fifth Avenue, a convenient stone’s throw from Trump Tower, admission is free and open to the public between 11 AM-7 PM ET.
Every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has been honored with a meticulously curated memorial library commemorating the documents of historical value crafted during that person’s time as leader of the free world, TDS noted in its news.
Continuing this tradition, except the part about waiting for the POTUS to leave office before getting into the library business, The Daily Show said it would honor our current POTUS with the first-of-its-kind library, showcasing via visual installations and a fully interactive experience our Commander in Chief’s preferred means for communicating with the public and dog-whistling rabid fans: his Twitter feed.
Host Trevor Noah announced the project in March.
Select exhibitions include:
- THE COMMANDER-IN-TWEET: If there’s one thing Trump is known for, it’s tweeting in response to potentially sensitive situations. At the library’s marquee attraction, attendees will have the chance to do the same by composing a totally necessary tweet upon a golden toilet installed in the Oval Office.
- SAD! A RETROSPECTIVE: A video retrospective will solemnly display a collection of people, places and things that the President has deemed “SAD!”
- TRUMP VS. TRUMP: Here we document President Trump’s unique ability to hold a variety of different opinions on the same subject.
- VERIFIED SURVIVORS: Listen to a series of testimonials from a collection of verified survivors, as they recount the trauma of being targeted by Trump on Twitter.
- DONALD J. TRUMP: A MAN OF CHARACTERS: In a short docufilm narrated by Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper, the library takes a look at the history of Trump and the 140-character platform he’s revolutionized.
- MASTER WORKS FROM THE COLLECTION: Sit back and admire some of Trump’s finest work as a master tweeter.
- TWISTORY IN THE MAKING: DONALD J. TRUMP ON TWITTER: Attendees will be able to study the broad arc of Trump’s history in one comprehensive timeline. From his very first tweet about his appearance on Letterman, to his proclamations that Obama was born in Kenya, to his important, early morning screeds as the leader of the free world.
No Comments