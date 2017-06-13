The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library finally will open its doors with a grand opening Friday. In its announcement, The Daily Show said the library will be so tremendous that the public is going to get tired of the tremendousness, and the library will close its doors forever Sunday.

Located at 3 West 57th Street near Fifth Avenue, a convenient stone’s throw from Trump Tower, admission is free and open to the public between 11 AM-7 PM ET.

Every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has been honored with a meticulously curated memorial library commemorating the documents of historical value crafted during that person’s time as leader of the free world, TDS noted in its news.

Continuing this tradition, except the part about waiting for the POTUS to leave office before getting into the library business, The Daily Show said it would honor our current POTUS with the first-of-its-kind library, showcasing via visual installations and a fully interactive experience our Commander in Chief’s preferred means for communicating with the public and dog-whistling rabid fans: his Twitter feed.

Host Trevor Noah announced the project in March.

Select exhibitions include: