EXCLUSIVE: The just published Don Winslow corrupt cop epic novel The Force has garnered raves, and Twentieth Century Fox Film has now set a March 1, 2019 release date for the film. This after the studio set David Mamet to write the script and for Logan helmer James Mangold to direct the film. Deadline revealed that both were in talks. The novel has hit bestseller lists in the U.S., Germany, Italy and the UK. On securing the Pulitzer Prize-winning Mamet, Mangold said: “David’s work is a beacon of fierce originality, clarity, mystery, economy and blunt masculine poetry. “Beyond his wildly influential plays, including Glengarry Glen Ross and American Buffalo, his screenwriting for The Verdict, The Untouchables, House of Games, Homicide and many others, serves as a masterclass to filmmakers around the world. When Fox asked me who I imagined adapting Don’s brilliant and riveting novel, the first artist who came to mind was David. To collaborate with him is, for me, a genuine honor. ”

Of Mangold, Don Winslow said: “I have been a fan of James Mangold’s films since Cop Land. His diverse body of work – from Walk the Line to Logan – are examples of how gifted of a filmmaker he really is. I am thrilled that he is directing The Force. David Mamet was our first choice for this material. From Glengarry Glen Ross and American Buffalo to The Verdict and The Untouchables no one on the planet hears the sounds of the streets better.” They will next look for the right actor to play Denny Malone, the supercop who veers on the wrong side of the law and drives the Gotham-based cop tale.

The Force is produced by Ridley Scott, Shane Salerno and Kevin Walsh, and Steve Asbell is overseeing the project for Fox. Mamet is repped by ICM Partners, and Mangold by WME and Management 360.