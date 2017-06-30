EXCLUSIVE: Peter Capaldi’s last season on Doctor Who may be coming to an end with tomorrow night’s finale, but his incarnation of the beloved Time Lord still has a Christmas special left and, it turns out, one last big bow at Comic-Con. Add to that eccentric drama fun that less than a year after its Max Landis-penned debut, fellow BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency will be making its Hall H premiere too.

Along with departing showrunner Steven Moffat and other members of the cast and creatives on the long-running series, I hear Capaldi will be in the San Diego Convention Center’s biggest room July 23 to say goodbye in person to thousands of fans. Nothing is nailed down yet, but the panels for both Doctor Who and Dirk Gently are likely to occur in the afternoon of the last day of this year’s SDCC.

With his departure from Doctor Who as the 12th incarnation of the Time Lord announced in January, Capaldi made his SDCC debut nearly two years ago in Hall H, a great way to enter and a nice bookend with which to exit. In fact, Hall H and Doctor Who have had an advantageous relationship over the years. First taking the stage of the huge venue six years ago, Who was one of the first TV shows to appear in Hall H, which was traditionally reserved for feature films.

The Mondasian Cybermen are on the rise and the Master’s back. ‘The Doctor Falls’ premieres July 1 at 8:30/7:30c on @BBCAMERICA. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/bnOlJYqdNK — Doctor Who BBCA (@DoctorWho_BBCA) June 30, 2017

A packed house when it appeared in a small ballroom in 2016 at SDCC with the debut of its first full trailer, Dirk Gently is a natural fit for Hall H. Again, nothing is 100% right now, but it looks like executive producer/writer Landis, fellow EP and showrunner Robert Cooper, leads Samuel Barnett and Elijah Wood and fellow cast members Hannah Marks, Fiona Dourif and others are likely to show for the July 23 panel.

Renewed for a second 10-episode season last November after its well-received October 2016 premiere, Dirk Gently is based on Douglas Adams’ beloved books from the late 1980s. Tracking down a murder and more in its first season, The History Boys alum Barnett plays Dirk, with Lord Of The Rings vet Wood as extremely hesitant sidekick Todd Brotzman.

Their back-to-back appearance next month is not the first time Doctor Who and Dirk Gently have shared a Comic-Con stage. On October 7 last year, the two were part of BBC America’s New York Comic-Con Takeover at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

As an aside of sorts, as fans of both shows will know, Doctor Who and Dirk Gently share another commonality in Adams himself. The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy author wrote several Who scripts in the 1970s and was script editor for the 17th season of the series’ first incarnation.

Small world, big Hall.