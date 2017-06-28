Disney says today that it’s holding firm with its 78 cents a share semi-annual dividend– the number it hit late last year when it raised the payout from 71 cents.

The cash will be paid July 27 to shareholders of record as of July 10.

CEO Bob Iger says he’s “pleased to deliver another strong dividend” after the company reported a 15% increase in its diluted earnings per share for the quarter that ended in March.

Some on Wall Street are a little concerned about what they’ll see on August 8 when the company reports its June quarter earnings.

Disney shares have slipped 7.5% since late April. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opened weaker than expected — and many investors continue to worry about ESPN’s prospects.