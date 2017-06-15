The second trailer for Annapurna Picture’s Detroit opens with ominous quiet, a calm before the storm of riots we know is coming. John Boyega, as a security guard at the Algiers Motel, where something very bad has gone down, sits in a police interrogation room, thinking he’s there to offer an eyewitness account.

But quiet turns to menace as he realizes he’s actually a suspect.

Set in 1967, Detroit, directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Mark Boal, is based on the Algiers Motel incident, in which three black men were killed during a race riot.

And make sure to watch this trailer all the way through – a surprise testimonial at the very end from the real-life security guard, Melvin Dismukes, brings history right up to the moment.

In addition to Boyega, the film also stars Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor, Ben O’Toole, Joseph David Jones, Ephraim Sykes, Leon Thomas III, Nathan Davis Jr., Peyton Alex Smith, Malcolm David Kelley, Gbenga Akinnabve, Chris Chalk, Jeremy Strong, Laz Alonzo, Austin Hebert, Miguel Pimentel, Kris Davis, with John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie

Producers are Megan Ellison, Kathryn Bigelow, Matthew Budman, Colin Wilson and Mark Boal.

Detroit hits theaters on August 4.