XLrator Media has acquired North American rights to Destined, the Cory Hardrict-starring drama written and directed by Qasim Basir that bowed at last year’s Los Angeles Film Festival. It will bow in theaters in the fall via XLrator’s Pace label. Hardrict (All Eyez On Me, American Sniper) plays both lead roles in the pic that tells parallel stories of Rasheed a rising star in the architectural community, and Sheed, a neighborhood drug dealer, and how even the smallest incident can manifest into a life-changing event. Jesse Metcalfe, Margot Bingham, Jason Dohring, Hill Harper, La La Anthony, Robert Riley and Zulay Henao co-star. Tommy Oliver, Rick Rosenthal, Codie Elaine Oliver and Matt Ratner are producers. The deal was negotiated by XLrator Media’s Mike Radiloff and Robert Patla with Oliver and Rosenthal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired Almost Amazing, a romantic comedy written and directed by Justin Price starring Eric Roberts, Azmarie Livingston, Camila Banus and Torrei Hart. It will be released in select theaters in late August followed by a VOD bow. The story follows three best friends who find themselves at romantic crossroads in their lives as their break-up card service job is under hostile new management, and they are given an ultimatum to fall in love or lose their jobs. Price, Khu, Shaun Cairo and Deanna Congo are producers.