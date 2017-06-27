After its Mummy setback earlier this month, Universal will get both the studio and the overall domestic box office back on track this weekend with its opening of the beloved Illumination Entertainment threequel, Despicable Me 3 at 4,529 venues in U.S./Canada.

But unlike last week when it was Transformers: The Last Knight all day, all the time, two R-rated movies are counter-programming DM3 this weekend: Sony-TriStar/Media Rights Capital’s Baby Driver from director Edgar Wright at 3,150 theaters and New Line/Village Roadshow/Warner Bros.’ Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler’s The House at 3,000.

While July 4 itself is generally not the biggest moviegoing day for a title given everyone’s barbecue, beach and firework activities (especially when it falls in the middle of the week), all new releases will receive the breathing room of two extra days at the B.O.; Monday July 3’s tally typically larger than July 4’s ticket sales.

To date through two sequels and a Minions spinoff, the DM franchise has amassed $2.69 billion, which includes the recent $20M made by DM3 in its initial foreign launch in six territories. It will be interesting to see if the threequel takes the DM series beyond Shrek‘s global B.O. which counts $3.5B through four titles and Puss in Boots.

Universal Pictures

Given how funky the summer box has been, Uni feels the opening is close to $85M which is slightly higher than the three-day take of DM2 ‘s $83.5M (5-day was $143M), however, others feel the weekend for the threequel is much higher at $95M-plus given its great reviews and the fact that this movie always plays to all demos, particularly with moviegoing decision-making parents, thanks to its zany sense of humor and groovy Pharrell Williams soundtrack. Previews start Thursday at 6PM.

In DM3, the Steve Carell-voiced Gru meets his long lost, rich twin brother Dru who yearns to be in the family villain business. Meanwhile, they’re chasing down another mad man, an ’80s-child star-turned-diamond thief Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker). Lucy (Kristen Wiig), Gru’s new spy wife from the last film, is along for the ride with his three adopted daughters.

Universal

These Illumination animated features are always made at a responsible cost next to other big studio family toons and are built to profit. Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3 cost between $150M-$200M, while DM3 carries a reported production cost under $80M, in line with Illumination’s Minions and Sing. Like previous DM films, DM3 is a big tentpole for Uni, propped by a huge campaign and a great merchandising line. The first trailer for the movie was released last December and racked up 260M views. DM3 had its first public showing at the esteemed Annecy International Festival of Animation in France, where Illumination’s studio is based, followed by a standing-room only VidCon screening in Anaheim, and the world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Transformers: The Last Knight will decline at least 60% in its second weekend, maybe more, to $17.8M. The previous sequel, Age of Extinction fell 63% in its second weekend with $37M. Through six days, Last Knight counts $73.1M at the domestic B.O.

Sony

Then amid a sea of beaten live-action franchises at the box office, Sony/Tri-Star has an original action heist movie with Baby Driver starring Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal and Eiza Gonzalez. The movie, which is fueled and nuanced by a killer soundtrack (the whole movie was written around it), has been generating heat ever since its premiere at the SXSW film festival where it generated an immediate 100% Rotten Tomatoes score (now at 99%). The pic after rebates and before P&A carries a production cost of $34M. Sony sees low teens over five days, others believe $20M is closer, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Baby Driver overperform given the critical and advance screening love. Exhibitors are also a fan of the film. Working Title Films is also a producer here.

Lastly, The House is currently tracking quite low compared to Ferrell’s previous comedies, Daddy’s Home ($38.7M) and Get Hard ($33.8M) with a three-day in the mid teens, though WB thinks the debut is closer to $12M. Pic follows a suburban married couple, who in effort to raise college funds for their daughter, take part in an underground neighborhood casino. Previews start Thursday at 7PM. Last time WB/New Line had Get Hard it overperformed its opening weekend projections by close to $3M and ended its stateside run at $90.4M, $111.8M global off an estimated $40M production cost. Perhaps House beats its projections. Reviews haven’t registered yet, but Get Hard was able to get to its figures on a 29% Rotten Tomatoes rating. New Line committed to make House for a low $40M after winning Brendan O’Brien and Andrew J. Cohen’s script in a heated auction two years ago. They’re the writing team behind Neighbors, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.