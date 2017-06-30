Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3 took in $4.1M last night from shows starting at 6PM. The Eric Guillon-Kyle Balda directed movie played in 4,020 theaters. Industry estimates see the threequel grossing north of $90M by Sunday.

DM3‘s Thursday night marks a good start out of the gate that’s higher than such kid pics like Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out ($3.7M) and Cars 3 ($2.8M) and under Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets ($5.6M) and Despicable Me 2 ($4.7M). With these feature animated films, it’s never about preview night, rather weekend matinees. Despicable Me 3 carries a thrifty production cost before P&A like other Illumination titles, just under an estimated $80M.

Despicable Me 2 opened on a Wednesday and made $35M on opening day, $83.5M over its Friday-Sunday, and $143M over five days. Technically speaking, all the movies this weekend are five-day openers with Independence Day falling on Tuesday (not the best box office day, but a holiday nonetheless with Monday night business). Minions chalked up $6.2M in its Thursday preview and churned out Illumination’s highest domestic opening of all-time at $115.7M. Despicable Me 3 already counts more than $20M at the overseas B.O.

As we already reported, Baby Driver among regular titles in release, topped Thursday with $3.3M on its way to a low $20M cume over five days. Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman finally kicked Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice at the B.O. with a running domestic take of $330.5M.

New Line/Village Roadshow/Warner Bros.’ The House earned $800K last night — $1M less than what Ferrell’s last WB release Get Hard made on its preview night. Compared to other party-hardy comedies from the writing team of Brendan O’Brien and Andrew Jay Cohen, i.e. Neighbors ($2.5M), Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising ($1.67M) and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates ($1.6M), House is the lowest preview night in their canon. Warner Bros. sees $12M at the low end for this $40M budgeted Cohen comedy. It might land in the mid teens, which would still be a nine-year low debut for Will Ferrell among his major studio marquee comedy roles after Semi-Pro‘s $15M opening. True, House co-star Amy Poehler’s Sisters opened to $13.9M in the face of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and legged out a 6.25 multiple to $87M at the domestic B.O. That’s not really a comp here given the fact that Sisters reaped its fortune over the Christmas season when there’s always a high multiple for movies.