EXCLUSIVE: Sam Patton’s thriller Desolation is gearing for its world premiere in the Nightfall section of the Los Angeles Film Festival which kicks off tomorrow. Written by Matt Anderson and Michael Larson-Kangas, the film revolves around a a young mother, her son, and her best friend who venture into the remote wilderness to scatter her late husband’s ashes. On their trek home, they begin to realize that a lone hiker has been following them. A series of disturbing encounters forces the grieving family to confront their deepest fears when the stranger’s true motives are revealed.

Jaimi Paige, Alyshia Ochse, Claude Duhamel and Toby Nichols star in the film, which is produced by Patton, Lauren Bates, Kim Patton and Mara Barr. E. Thomas Fernandez and Michael Murdock are executive producers. The movie’s P&I screening is Friday at 2 PM and the world bow June 21 at 9:30 PM both at ArcLight Culver City.

Check out the first-look clip above and the poster below: