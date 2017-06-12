First Look Media’s entertainment studio arm Topic has come aboard to co-produce and co-finance Sony Pictures’ untitled movie teaming Denzel Washington and writer-director Dan Gilroy. It joins a co-fi group that includes Sony, Cross Creek, Macro, Image Nation and Bron. Production has wrapped, and Sony is eyeing a late 2017 release.

Washington and Colin Farrell topline the pic, which had the title Inner City when Sony scooped up the big package in September. Washington stars as a Los Angeles attorney who is offered a job at a prestigious law firm after the death of his longtime partner and takes on a case that has life-altering repercussions.

Jennifer Fox and Escape Artists’ Todd Black are producing, and First Look’s Michael Bloom and Topic’s Adam Pincus will join as executive producers.

Said First Look president Bloom: “This film’s compelling story of personal conflict, laced with suspense and brought to life with this incredible cast, is the perfect addition to our growing feature film slate at Topic. With Dan at the helm, we’re excited to join this project and the stellar team of actors, producers and writers involved.”

Topic has been ramping up, most recently acquired U.S. rights to Tali Shemesh and Asaf Sudry’s Death In The Terminal, executive produced by Megan Ellison and Mark Boal.