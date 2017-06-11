Just hours before tonight’s Tony Awards put the annual spotlight on Broadway, off-Broadway made headlines with a simulated assassination of Julius Caesar looking a lot like Donald Trump.

Delta Air Lines said today that it was terminating its four-year-old sponsorship of New York’s Public Theater because a production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar in Central Park “crossed the line” of good taste and “doesn’t reflect the company’s “values.” The move was first reported by Bloomberg News.

“No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values,”a company spokesman told Deadline this afternoon. “Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste. We have notified them of our decision to end our sponsorship as the official airline of The Public Theater effective immediately.”

AP/REX/Shutterstock

It was unclear whether anyone from Delta has actually seen the show, which has been running since May 23 and officially opens tomorrow. Deadline and The New York Times ran reviews yesterday, Deadline because of the newsworthiness of the production, which is staged by the nonprofit’s longtime artistic director, Oskar Eustis. But Delta has been rattled lately by bad press, notably when a passenger who refused to give up his seat was forcibly dragged from a plane and suffered serious injury. The Shakespeare also comes in the wake of Kathy Griffin’s use of a Trump-like head detached from a body, and Snoop Dogg’s video of him shooting a clown that resembled the president.

There had been scattered reports of patrons angered by the events graphically depicted onstage: The updated drama, at the outdoor Delacorte Theater in Central Park, portrays Julius Caesar and his wife, Calpurnia, as Donald and Melania Trump look-alikes. In Deadline’s review, the parallel between Caesar, the triumphant general who declines the crown offered him by Marc Antony. and Trump “makes no sense” but noted that Shakespeare had survived far worse interpretations.

So will the Public Theater. Delta, according to the Public Theater, contributes between $100,000 and $499,000 annually to the theater, which developed recent Tony Award winners Hamilton and Fun Home and presented Sweat, a nominee for best play at tonight’s Tony Awards. No word yet whether any of the group’s major sponsors, led by presenting sponsor Bank of America, would follow suit.

We’ll have the response from the Public as soon as it becomes available.