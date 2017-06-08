Veteran TV producer Deborah Spera and her production company, One-Two Punch Productions, have closed a two-year first-look deal with AMC. Under the pact, the cable network will have first crack at Spera’s development.

Spera is former president of Mark Gordon Prods. who served as an executive producer on Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Reaper and Lifetime’s Army Wives during her stint at the production company, then based at ABC Studios.

In 2011, Spera teamed with Maria Grasso to launch One-Two Punch Prods. which was based at Sony TV and most recently was under a first-look deal at ITV Studios America. Spera took over One-Two Punch Prods. last summer when Grosso left to run Marti Noxon’s company.

Spera, whose series executive producing credits also include MTV’s Finding Carter, is repped by WME and Bob Myman of Myman Greenspan.