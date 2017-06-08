Annapurna has dated two upcoming releases, MGM’s Death Wish on Nov. 22 and Sony Worldwide’s Professor Marston & The Wonder Women on Oct. 27.

MGM is Annapurna’s international partner. After screening Eli Roth’s Death Wish reboot which stars Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio and Elisabeth Shue, Annapurna brass were impressed. The label will receive a distribution fee on the film. Death Wish debuts on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and will square off against Disney/Pixar’s Coco among wide releases, providing some older-male action octane during a holiday stretch which gets jumpstarted on the Friday prior to the holiday with Warner Bros/DC’s Justice League.

Annapurna acquired Professor Marston & The Wonder Women a few weeks ago from Sony Worldwide. Pic will receive a moderate release during the final weekend in October which is dominated by wide releases such as Paramount’s Cloverfield Movie, Lionsgate’s untitled Saw movie, and Universal’s PTSD war drama Thank You For Your Service starring starring Miles Teller, Haley Bennett and Amy Schumer. Directed by Angela Robinson, Professor Marston & The Wonder Women tells the story about psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston who under his pen name Charles Moulton created Wonder Woman in 1941 with his wife Elizabeth’s cohabitant Olive Byrne. The trio had a poly-amorous life and were at one point wanted by the government. The teaser recently played over the weekend in front of Wonder Woman. Luke Evans stars as Marston, Rebecca Hall as Elizabeth and Bella Heathcote as Olive Byrne. See the teaser below: