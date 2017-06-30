Netflix has renewed its original comedy series Dear White People for a second season. Production on 10-episode Season 2 is slated to begin later this year.

Based on Justin Simien’s acclaimed debut indie feature, Dear White People is set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface. The satirical series — which picks up where the 2014 Sundance hit left off – follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson star.

The series is produced by Lionsgate, whose sister company Roadside Attractions released the original film.

Simien is creator and executive producer. Yvette Lee Bowser will also return as showrunner, with Stephanie Allain and Julia Lebedev again executive producing.